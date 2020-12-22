COVID-19 survivors can help save lives by donating plasma

LUBBOCK, Texas- Local blood bank Vitalant is urging people who have recovered from COVID-19 to make a plasma donation.

James Dugger, the President for the South Division of Vitalant, said a plasma donation from a person who has recovered from COVID-19 could contain antibodies that can be used to help someone who is battling the virus in the hospital.

Dugger said that those wanting to donate should be symptom-free for at least 28 days and also meet the general eligibility to be a regular blood donor.

“We usually ask people to expect [it to take] an hour for the plasma donation itself,” he said.

Dugger said that out of the over 35,000 people in Lubbock who have recovered from COVID-19, there have only been 150 donations for convalescent plasma.

Donna Burkett, a COVID-19 survivor, said she contracted the virus when she was out of town and isolated for 10 days in a hotel. Since then, she has made five plasma donations.

“A couple of months ago, I found out one of my friends was hospitalized in San Antonio,” she said “They were trying to give him the convalescent plasma and when I texted him the next day he said he had tremendously improved from the plasma.”

Burkett said scheduling time to make the donation is always worth it to help those in hospitals fight the virus.

“There are so many people in our country who are suffering from COVID-19 and this plasma is going to possibly help them recover from it,” she said, “What better motivation than to think that an hour of your time […] can help save somebody’s life.”

To schedule a plasma donation, you can go to Vitalant.org or call 806-797-6804.