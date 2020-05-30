COVID-19 testing at Patterson Branch Library changing operating hours starting Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

Starting Monday, June 1, 2020, the City of Lubbock Health Department Drive-Thru testing site at Patterson Library will change to morning hours. The clinic will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00 am to 12:00 p.m. Patterson Library is located at 1836 Parkway Drive.

To make an appointment for the clinic call the Health Department at 806.775.2933 between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

There is no cost to be tested. If you have insurance, the Health Department will ask for your insurance information and will bill the insurance carrier. If you do not have insurance, you will not be charged for the testing.

This clinic can only test for COVID-19 and tell you if you currently have the virus. If you develop any of the emergency warning signs such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or bluish lips or face seek medical attention immediately.

