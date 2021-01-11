COVID-19 testing site updates for Monday, January 11

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

Combest Community Health & Wellness Center’s COVID-19 testing site will be closed Monday, January 11, 2021.

The Rodgers Park Gym and Lubbock Christian University Rip Griffin Center COVID-19 testing locations will have normal operating hours.

Local COVID-19 testing site details can be found at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/health-department/about-us/covid-19-testing-location

(News release from the City of Lubbock Health Department)