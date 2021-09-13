COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 11 additional deaths, 679 new cases since Friday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Friday, the health department reported 679 new cases and 11 additional deaths.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 237 new cases on Saturday, 111 on Sunday and 331 on Monday.



A total 60,971 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic and 814 deaths.

A total 4,568 cases were reported as currently active.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 17.78 percent as of last update on Sunday, September 12.