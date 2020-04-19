COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 11 new cases, 4 additions deaths Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock has confirmed 11 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and four additional deaths as of 4:00 p.m. on April 19, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 430: 291 active, 107 listed as recovered and 32 deaths. All this information can be found on a comprehensive dashboard at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19.

The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.



The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

(Infograph provided by the City of Lubbock)

(News release form the City of Lubbock)

