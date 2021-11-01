COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 121 new cases, 1 additional death since Friday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Friday, the health department reported 121 new cases and one additional death.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 59 new cases on Saturday, 38 on Sunday and 24 on Monday.



A total 65,862 cases, 64,209 recoveries and 887 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 766 cases were reported as currently active.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 9.15 percent as of last update provided on Sunday, October 31.