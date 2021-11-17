COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 122 new cases, 2 additional deaths Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 122 new cases and two additional deaths reported in the latest update.

A total 66,895cases and 902 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Data including the total number of active cases and recoveries was not provided on the dashboard.

(Infographic provided by the City of Lubbock)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 8.27 percent as of last update provided on Tuesday, November 16.

The City of Lubbock also released the following statement concerning planned changed to the COVID-19 dashboard and social media reporting:

“Over the next few weeks the state of Texas and the City of Lubbock will make changes to public health surveillance data systems. This is to close out 2020 and 2021 COVID-19 case counts, as well as align the system to meet federal reporting requirements. This update will result in changes to data reported on the COVID dashboard.

After today, the City of Lubbock will post COVID numbers to our social platforms on Mondays only. The dashboard will still be updated daily. Our reporting schedule is subject to change if there is a significant shift in our COVID case count.

If you need specific data or have questions please email publichealth@mylubbock.us.”