LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 123 new cases and no additional deaths reported in the latest update.

A total 96,047 cases and 1,035 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Data including the total number of active cases and recoveries is not provided on the dashboard.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 2/8/22)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 14.89 percent as of last update provided on Monday, February 7.