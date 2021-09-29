COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 128 new cases, 3 additional deaths Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 128 new cases and three additional deaths reported in the latest update.

A total 63,640 cases, 58,206 recoveries and 849 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 4,585 cases were reported as currently active.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 9/29/21)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 15.20 percent as of last update provided on Tuesday, September 28.