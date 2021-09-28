COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 129 new cases, 2 additional deaths Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 129 new cases and two additional deaths reported in the latest update.

A total 63,514 cases, 57,952 recoveries and 846 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 4,716 cases were reported as currently active.

(Screen capture from the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 9/28/21)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 16.05 percent as of last update provided on Monday, September 27.