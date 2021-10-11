COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 139 new cases, 2 additional deaths since Friday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Friday, the health department reported 139 new cases and two additional deaths.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 30 new cases on Saturday, 34 on Sunday and 75 on Monday.



A total 64,610 cases, 61,221 recoveries and 859 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 2,530 cases were reported as currently active.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 9 percent as of last update provided on Sunday, October 10.