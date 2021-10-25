COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 142 new cases, 4 additional deaths since Friday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Friday, the health department reported 142 new cases and four additional deaths.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 57 new cases on Saturday, 38 on Sunday and 47 on Monday.



A total 65,475 cases, 63,580 recoveries and 884 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 1,011 cases were reported as currently active.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 8.35 percent as of last update provided on Sunday, October 24.