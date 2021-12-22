COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 146 new cases, 1 additional death on Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 146 new cases and one additional death reported in the latest update.

A total 70,398 cases and 942 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Data including the total number of active cases and recoveries is not provided on the dashboard.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 12/22/21)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 9.75 percent as of last update provided on Tuesday, December 21.