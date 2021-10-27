COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 171 new cases, 1 additional death since Monday

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Monday, the health department reported 171 new cases and 1 additional death.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 94 new cases on Tuesday and 77 on Wednesday.

A total 65,639 cases, 63,802 recoveries and 885 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 952 cases were reported as currently active.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 10/27/21)
(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 10/26/21)
[Editor Note: Tuesday’s dashboard update was not provided until Wednesday morning (10/27/21)]

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 8.72 percent as of last update provided on Tuesday, October 26.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), its impacts and vaccination efforts.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The City of Lubbock Public Health Department reported on Tuesday the COVID-19 dashboard would be temporarily unavailable due to scheduled data platform maintenance. Tuesday’s update was later provided on Wednesday morning.

