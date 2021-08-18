COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 195 new cases, 2 additional deaths Wednesday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department reported 195 new cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Two additional deaths were also reported in the latest update.

A total 53,925 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic with 50,017 listed as recovered and 750 deaths.

A total 3,158 cases were reported as currently active.