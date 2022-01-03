COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 2,151 new cases, 6 additional deaths since Dec. 30

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Due to the New Year’s holiday weekend period, Monday’s update was the newest COVID-19 data provided since Thursday, December 30.

Since December 30, the health department reported 2,151 new cases and six additional deaths.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 554 new cases on Friday (New Year’s Eve), 404 on Saturday (New Year’s Day), 380 on Sunday and 813 on Monday.



A total of 73,875 cases and 961 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.



Data for the total number of active cases and recoveries were not provided on the dashboard.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 13.81 percent as of last update provided on Sunday, January 2.

The risk of infection is very high. Against Omicron, full vaccination and boosters significantly reduce the chance of severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death. #HealthyTexas



