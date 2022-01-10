COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 2,130 new cases, 1 additional death since Friday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Friday, the health department reported 2,130 new cases and one additional death.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 719 new cases on Saturday, 578 on Sunday and 833 on Monday.

Monday’s 833 cases marked the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. This broke the previous record of 813 on January 3, 2022.

Data including the total number of active cases and recoveries was not provided on the dashboard.

A total 76,283 cases and 967 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at XX.XX percent as of last update provided on Sunday, January 9.