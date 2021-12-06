COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 236 new cases, 1 additional death since Friday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Friday, the health department reported 236 new cases and one additional deaths.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 74 new cases on Saturday, 78 on Sunday and 84 on Monday.

Data including the total number of active cases and recoveries was not being provided on the dashboard.

A total 68,713 cases and 921 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Monday, 12/6/2021 as of 4:00 p.m.

– New Cases: 84

– Total Hospitalized: 87

– Fully Vaccinated Hospitalized: 18

(Screen capture from the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 12/6/21)

EDITOR’S NOTE: The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard update on Monday did not report any new deaths. However, a City of Lubbock tweet reported one new death.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 10.73 percent as of last update provided on Sunday, December 5.