COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 246 new cases, 3 additional deaths as of 9/10

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Friday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 246 new cases and 3 additional deaths reported in the latest update.

A total 60,296 cases and 803 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 19.75 percent as of the last update provided on Thursday, September 9.

