COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 2,510 new cases, 5 additional deaths since Friday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Friday (1/21/22), the health department reported 2,510 new cases and five additional deaths.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 988 new cases on Saturday (1/22), 778 on Sunday (1/23) and 744 on Monday (1/24).

Data including the total number of active cases and recoveries was not provided on the dashboard.

A total 91,485 cases and 1,004 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 20.62 percent as of last update provided on Sunday, January 23.