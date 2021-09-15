COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 258 new cases, 1 additional death on Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.
There were 258 new cases and one additional death reported in the latest update.
A total 61,486 cases, 55,860 recoveries and 818 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
A total 4,808 cases were reported as currently active.
Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 18.92 percent as of the last update provided on Tuesday, September 14th.
EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), its impacts and vaccination efforts.