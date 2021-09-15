COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 258 new cases, 1 additional death on Wednesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 258 new cases and one additional death reported in the latest update.

A total 61,486 cases, 55,860 recoveries and 818 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 4,808 cases were reported as currently active.

(Screen capture from the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard on 9/15/21)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 18.92 percent as of the last update provided on Tuesday, September 14th.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), its impacts and vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar