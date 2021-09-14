COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 267 new cases, 3 additional deaths on Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 267 new cases and three additional deaths reported in the latest update.

A total 61,228 cases, 55,708 recoveries and 817 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 4,703 cases were reported as currently active.

(Screen capture from the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard on 9/14/21)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 19.38 percent as of the last update provided on Monday, September 13.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), its impacts and vaccination efforts.

