COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 273 new cases, 2 additional deaths Tuesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 273 new cases and two additional deaths reported in the latest update.

A total 62,667 cases, 56,490 recoveries and 830 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 5,347 cases were reported as currently active.

(City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard – 9/21/21)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 16.61 percent as of last update provided on Monday, September 20.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), its impacts and vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar