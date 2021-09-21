COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 273 new cases, 2 additional deaths Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 273 new cases and two additional deaths reported in the latest update.

A total 62,667 cases, 56,490 recoveries and 830 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 5,347 cases were reported as currently active.

(City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard – 9/21/21)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 16.61 percent as of last update provided on Monday, September 20.