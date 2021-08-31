COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 277 new cases, 1 additional death Tuesday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 277 new cases and one additional deaths reported in the latest update.

A total 56,878 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, with 51,764 listed as recovered and 772 deaths.

A total 4,341 cases were reported as currently active. This is the highest number of active cases reported so far in all of 2021.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 18.31 percent as of the last update provided on Sunday, August 29.

(Screenshot from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard – 8/31/21)