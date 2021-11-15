COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 286 new cases, 2 additional deaths since Friday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Friday, the health department reported 286 new cases and two additional deaths.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 20 new cases on Saturday, 152 on Sunday and 114 on Monday.



A total 66,686 cases and 900 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Monday, data including the total number of active cases and recoveries was no longer provided on the dashboard.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 7.78 percent as of last update provided on Sunday, November 14.