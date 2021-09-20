COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 333 new cases, 5 additional deaths since Friday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Friday, the health department reported 333 new cases and five additional deaths.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 97 new cases on Saturday, 147 on Sunday and 89 on Monday.



A total 61,426 cases, 56,423 recoveries and 828 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 5,175 cases were reported as currently active.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 15.99 percent as of last update provided on Sunday, September 19.