COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 3,699 new cases, 9 additional deaths since Friday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Friday (1/14/22), the health department reported 3,699 new cases and nine additional deaths.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 1,078 new cases on Saturday (1/15), 887 on Sunday (1/16), on 906 on Monday (1/17) and 828 on Tuesday (1/18)

Data including the total number of active cases and recoveries was not provided on the dashboard.

A total 86,496 cases and 982 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 21.93 percent as of last update provided on Monday, January 17.