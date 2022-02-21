LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Friday (2/18/22), the health department reported 37 new cases and three additional deaths.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 13 new cases on Saturday (2/19), 14 on Sunday (2/20) and 10 on Monday (2/21).

Data including the total number of active cases and recoveries was not provided on the dashboard.

A total 96,716 cases and 1,050 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 6.25 percent as of last update provided on Sunday, February 20.