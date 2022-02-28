LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Friday (2/25/22), the health department reported 38 new cases and one additional death.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 14 new cases on Saturday (2/26), 15 on Sunday (2/27) and 9 on Monday (2/28).

Data including the total number of active cases and recoveries was not provided on the dashboard.

A total 96,835 cases and 1,054 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 4.0 percent as of last update provided on Sunday, February 27.