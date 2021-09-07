COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 402 new cases, 6 additional deaths on Tuesday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 402 new cases and six additional deaths reported in the latest update.

A total 59,284 cases and 796 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 20.37 percent as of the last update provided on Monday, September 6.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), it’s impacts and vaccination efforts.

