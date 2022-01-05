COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 411 new cases, no additional deaths Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 411 new cases and no additional death reported in the latest update.

A total 74,778 cases and 963 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Data including the total number of active cases and recoveries is not provided on the dashboard.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 14.44 percent as of last update provided on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

