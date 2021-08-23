COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 422 new cases, 6 additional deaths since Friday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Friday, 422 additional cases and six additional deaths were reported.

According to the heath department, there were 165 new cases on Saturday, 142 on Sunday and 115 on Monday.

A total 54,703 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic with 50,694 listed as recovered and 759 deaths.

A total 3,250 cases were reported as currently active.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 18.5 percent as of Sunday, August 22.