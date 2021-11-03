COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 43 new cases, no additional deaths Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 43 new cases and no additional deaths reported in the latest update.

A total 65,974 cases, 64,4308 recoveries and 889 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 777 cases were reported as currently active.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 11/3/21)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 8.91 percent as of last update provided on Tuesday, November 2.