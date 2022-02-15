LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 45 new cases and 2 additional deaths reported in the latest update.

A total 96,548 cases and 1,041 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Data including the total number of active cases and recoveries is not provided on the dashboard.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 2/15/22)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 9.88 percent as of last update provided on Monday, February 14.