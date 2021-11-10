COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 45 new cases, no additional deaths Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 45 new cases and no additional deaths reported in the latest update.

A total 66,379 cases, 64,603 recoveries and 894 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 882 cases were reported as currently active.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 dashboard; 11/10/21)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 8.46 percent as of last update provided on Monday, November 8.