COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 463 new cases, 5 additional deaths Wednesday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 463 new cases and 5 additional deaths reported in the latest update.

SPECIAL NOTE: The city said on its dashboard there were 778 total deaths. However, Director of Public Health Katherine Wells told us by phone that it’s actually 777 total deaths as of Wednesday.

This was the highest number of new daily cases reported since December 15, 2020.

A total 4,584 cases were reported as currently active. This is the highest number of active cases reported so far in all of 2021.

A total 57,357 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, with 55,488 listed as recovered and 778deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 19.31 percent as of Tuesday, August 31.