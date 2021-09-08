COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 468 new cases, 2 additional deaths Wednesday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 468 new cases and two additional deaths reported in the latest update.

This was the highest number of daily cases reported since December 15, 2020.

A total 59,735 cases and 798 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard on 9/8/21)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 20.31 percent as of the last update provided on Tuesday, September 7.

