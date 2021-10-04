COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 5 additional deaths, 209 new cases since Friday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Friday, the health department reported 209 new cases and five additional deaths.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 91 new cases on Saturday, 29 on Sunday and 89 on Monday.



A total 64,071 cases, 59,435 recoveries and 855 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 3,781 cases were reported as currently active.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 12.92 percent as of last update provided on Sunday, October 3.