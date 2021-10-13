COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 70 new cases, 2 additional deaths Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 70 new cases and two additional death reported in the latest update.

A total 64,758 cases, 61,852 recoveries and 863 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 2,043 cases were reported as currently active.

(Provided by the City of Lubbock)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 9.0% percent as of last update provided on Tuesday, October 12.