COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 712 new cases, 4 additional deaths since Friday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Friday, the health department reported 712 new cases and 4 additional deaths.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 203 new cases on Saturday, 179 on Sunday and 330 on Monday.



A total 56,598 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, with 51,641 listed as recovered and 771 deaths.

A total 4,186 cases were reported as currently active. This is the highest number of active cases reported so far in all of 2021.

(Screen capture from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard – 8/30/21)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 18.31 percent as of Sunday, August 29.