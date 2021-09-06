COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 765 new cases, 3 additional deaths since Friday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Friday, the health department reported 765 new cases and 3 additional deaths.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 269 new cases on Saturday, 239 on Sunday and 257 on Monday.

A total 58,885 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic and 790 deaths.

A total 4,355 cases were reported as currently active.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 19.79 percent as of last update on Sunday, September 5.

