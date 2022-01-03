COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 813 new cases, 1 additional death on Monday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 813 new cases and one additional death reported in the latest update.

A total of 73,875 cases and 961 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Data for the total number of active cases and recoveries were not provided on the dashboard.

Monday, 1/3/2022 as of 4:00 p.m.

– New Cases: 813

– Total Hospitalized: 146

– Fully Vaccinated Hospitalized: 24

———–

lunes, 1/3/2022, a partir de las 4:00 p.m:

– Casos Nuevos: 813

– Total Hospitalizados: 146

– Vacunados Hospitalizados: 24https://t.co/5HfNHrnHon pic.twitter.com/whg068EYcM — City of Lubbock (@cityoflubbock) January 3, 2022

Due to the New Year’s holiday weekend period, Monday’s update was the newest COVID-19 data provided since Thursday, December 30.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 12/31/21)

A breakdown of new cases reported on Friday, Saturday and Sunday was not available as of the publishing of this article.

However, based on comparison of data between the Dec. 30 and Monday’s update, there would be 2.151 new cases and six total deaths over the four day period.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 13.81 percent as of last update provided on Sunday, January 2.

The risk of infection is very high. Against Omicron, full vaccination and boosters significantly reduce the chance of severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death. #HealthyTexas



Find COVID-19 vaccines near you, go to https://t.co/AeW485Ie06 — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) January 3, 2022