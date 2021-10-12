COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 86 new cases, 2 additional deaths Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 86 new cases and two additional deaths were reported in the latest update.

A total 64,690 cases, 61,535 recoveries and 861 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 2,294 cases were reported as currently active.

(Screen capture from the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 10/12/21)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 9.0 percent as of last update provided on Monday, October 11.