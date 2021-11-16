COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 87 new cases, no additional deaths Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 87 new cases and no additional deaths reported in the latest update.

A total 66,773 cases and 900 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Data including the total number of active cases and recoveries was not provided on the dashboard.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 11/16/21)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 8.39 percent as of last update provided on Monday, November 15.