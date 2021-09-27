COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 9 additional deaths, 286 new cases since Friday

LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Friday, the health department reported 286 new cases and nine additional deaths.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 60 new cases on Saturday, 98 on Sunday and 128 on Monday.



A total 63,395 cases, 57,657 recoveries and 844 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 4,894 cases were reported as currently active.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 14.82 percent as of last update provided on Sunday, September 26.