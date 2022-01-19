COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 9 deaths, 480 new cases Wednesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 480 new cases and nine additional deaths reported in the latest update.

A total 86,976 cases and 991 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Data including the total number of active cases and recoveries is not provided on the dashboard.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 1/19/22)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 22.80 percent as of last update provided on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Coronavirus (COVID-19), it’s impacts and vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar