COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 90 new cases, 1 additional death Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 90 new cases and one additional death reported in the latest update.

A total 64,283 cases, 59,945 recoveries and 857 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 3,481 cases were reported as currently active.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 10/6/21)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 12.49 percent as of last update provided on Tuesday, October 5.