COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 92 new cases, 2 additional deaths Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 92 new cases and two additional deaths reported in the latest update.

A total 66,439 cases, 64,591 recoveries and 894 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 864 cases were reported as currently active.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 dashboard 11/9/21)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 8.46 percent as of last update provided on Monday, November 8.