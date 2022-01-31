LUBBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Since Friday (1/28/22), the health department reported 934 new cases and six additional deaths.

Breaking down the numbers, there were 319 new cases on Saturday (1/29), 245 on Sunday (1/30) and 370 on Monday (1/31).

Data including the total number of active cases and recoveries was not provided on the dashboard.

A total 94,459 cases and 1,018 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 21.01 percent as of last update provided on Sunday, January 30.