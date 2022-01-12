COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports record 1,196 new cases, 2 additional deaths Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 1,196 new cases and two additional deaths reported in the latest update.

Wednesday’s 1,196 cases marked the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. This broke the previous record of 900, which was set just one day earlier on Tuesday, January 11. New daily records were set over the last three consecutive days.

A total 80,378 cases and 969 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Data including the total number of active cases and recoveries is not provided on the dashboard.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 1/12/22)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 20.38 percent as of last update provided on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.